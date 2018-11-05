An Undecided Motorcycle-Buyer's Guide: 5 Different Styles from BMW, Ducati, Honda, Indian, and Kawasaki

Because I'm extremely lazy in a way that requires a lot of work, it takes me a long time to buy anything. I don't like having a lot of stuff, so I find something that I like, whether it's a pair of jeans or a chef's knife, use the hell out of it, and replace it with the same exact thing once it's well and truly worn out. Because I'm also very particular and review things for a living, this can take months. Or, in the case of a motorcycle, years. I first thought of getting a bike back when I lived in Los Angeles, but didn't pull the trigger until much later, after I had moved back across the country to New York City. It's a daunting task, picking a new bike, even if it's just new-to-you. It's a significant purchase, and there are countless options—endless combinations of displacement, style, functionality, speed, price, and looks—especially if you're also scrolling the used market. Luckily, in my line of work, I was able to test out a bunch of different styles—dual-purpose bikes, adventure-tourers, cruisers, motards, scramblers, and retro UJMs—before I finally decided not just which bikes I liked most, but which format suited me best. I wanted to find a bike that I would use a lot, that wasn't too expensive or precious, that was able to get me out of the city on longer rides, and that I could hold onto for years and modify how I want. My ultimate choice succeeds on several fronts and fails spectacularly at the rest. Life is full of compromises. I still spend a lot of time reading about motorcycles and second-guessing my decision while off the bike, but have never doubted my choice for a second while riding. What I finally settled on after all those years is not the perfect bike, but don't tell that to me. Cruiser: Indian Scout Bobber Price: $11,999

Characteristics: Slammed stance, lots of power and style, relaxed riding position

Engine: 1133cc V-Twin, 100 hp, 72 lb-ft

Good for: Cruising

Not suited to: Bad roads, tight spaces

Josh Condon / The Drive Indian Scout Bobber

Indian loaned me this bike in Los Angeles when I was out there for the auto show, and it was the perfect choice for LA's wide, well-paved, motorcycle-friendly streets. It's low-slung and loud, with excellent build quality: it feels like it was carved out of one solid piece of heavy metal, made to go very fast with a 69-cubic-inch, 100-horsepower V-Twin engine, then fitted with things like ABS, a six-speed transmission, and street tracker handlebars. The slammed stance with minimal suspension travel would make for a rough ride through the apocalyptic hellscape that is New York City's commuter infrastructure—though I see plenty of these bikes, and similar competitor models from Triumph and Moto Guzzi, all around town—but it was a phenomenally fun LA bike, exceptionally smooth and fast, comfortable to ride, and a joy to rediscover in the parking lot in all its stripped-down, blacked-out, American-made glory. It's also expensive, at $11,999 to start. You're not just paying for the Indian name—most everything feels as premium as the price tag suggests, and there are modern bits like a USB port integrated into the speedometer—but it's a good chunk of coin for a heavy, stylish cruiser-style bike that would not appreciate the worst indignities of New York City living. If I still lived in LA, I'd probably be rolling quarters and subsisting on ramen until I could get my hands on one. But I don't live in LA. Dual-Purpose: Kawasaki KLR650 Price: $6,699

Characteristics: Tall, torquey, comfortable, able to be laden down like a pack mule

Engine: 651cc four-cylinder one-stroke, 43 hp, 37 lb-ft

Good for: Proper off-road conditions, urban commuting

Not suited to: Long stretches at high speeds

Kawasaki Kawasaki KLR650

I love this bike—even the frumpy looks—and almost pulled the trigger on one. You can get a new KLR pretty cheap, as far as new motorcycles go (somewhere just north of six grand, depending) and they're rugged, no fuss bikes built to haul a bunch of stuff, handle legitimate off-road terrain, and go 300 miles or so thanks to its huge 6.1-gallon gas tank. It's plodding and buzzy at highway speeds—you're only working with about 40 horsepower—but speed isn't the point of the KLR. It's a do-anything bike that you don't have to worry about: it's designed to have the tar beat out of it, so you don't much care if it takes a few lumps (which, in New York, is inevitable); it's extraordinarily comfortable even with hours in the saddle; the high, upright seating position is excellent for navigating city traffic while remaining visible to motorists; and the nearly eight inches of front wheel travel (on hardy cross-spoked wheels) can handily soak up all but the most cavernous potholes. Also, in the name of due diligence, I crashed the thing. Held up fine. This is an approachable, versatile, everyday-usable motorcycle for the urban commuter, with the ability to get out of the city and go pretty much anywhere (eventually) and won't swallow your budget with maintenance needs. I like the tool aspect of the cheap dual-purpose bike—great value proposition. Scrambler: BMW R nineT Scrambler Price: $13,245

Characteristics: High pipes and taller seating position, light dirt-road capability, tons of style

Engine: 1170cc air-cooled twin-cylinder boxer, 110 hp, 86 lb-ft

Good for: Carving through city traffic

Not suited to: Tight budgets

Josh Condon / The Drive BMW R nineT Scrambler

This motorcycle is long on style, a modern reinterpretation of BMW's classic 900cc R90S sport bike from the mid-70s but in scrambler form—originally conceived as an urban assault motorcycle with some off-road capability—with taller suspension and riding position, high pipes, and knobby off-road tires. The R nineT Scrambler is also long on cost, at over $13K, which is not surprising considering the typical price tag for a modern BMW. For that you get 86 lb-ft and 110 hp from the 1170cc air-cooled boxer, LED tail light, non adjustable telescopic front fork with gaiters and 4.9 inches of travel, and standard ABS (which can be disabled)—but no cross-spoked wheels or knobby tires, which you probably want (and can option) both for looks and the confidence to tackle the occasional fire road. At 485 pounds with a tankful of gas, BMW's Scrambler is hefty, but it carries it well—it's a remarkably balanced ride with never-ending pull (though somewhat less nimble than it looks) and the leather seat is still comfortable on mile 100—and the higher seating position is welcome in city traffic. You do notice the weight while parking the bike, which in New York City often has to be done quickly, awkwardly, and to the tune of 47 distinctly screaming car horns. But I could get past that fact because it's sexy as hell. I put a fairly high premium on style, and this bike warrants some of that price tag on looks alone. The BMW R nineT Scrambler is solid choice as an everyday NYC bike, but it's too rich for my tastes, at least for a first bike. Not just the price tag—though also, definitely, the price tag—but the sheer expensive design of the thing. Premium on style or no, I don't want a machine I'm compelled to check on before my espresso is finished. Not yet, anyway. Retro UJM (Universal Japanese Motorcycle): Honda CB1100 Price: $12,199

Characteristics: Approachable, reliable, comfortable motorcycling

Engine: 1140 cc air-cooled inline four-cylinder, 89 hp, 67 lb-ft

Good for: Everyday riding, long smooth highway miles

Not suited to: Visceral riding thrills, lane-splitting

Josh Condon / The Drive The Honda CB1100

I see a lot of old Hondas big and small where I live in Brooklyn, and the CB1100 is meant to evoke the old big ones—specifically, the old big one, the CB750, the first mainstream four-cylinder production bike when it debuted in 1969 and the first "superbike" by name. The CB1100 looks the part, with the split dual exhaust, long flat seat, spoked wheels, honking big round light and dual circular gauges. The fuel tank's seamless construction is an elegant high-end touch, but the CB1100 is, as you'd expect, entirely unfussy. It's a bike you ride and park and ride and park and sometimes forget it outside in the rain for the afternoon, but it doesn't care, it's just happy to see you. That laid-back demeanor extends to the ride, which is a good thing for a first bike, but not when it slips into lethargy. Make no mistake, there's plenty of thrust—the 1140cc air-cooled inline-four has 67 lb-ft and 89 hp—but Honda's famously smooth engine is too smooth bordering on pablum. It's like jogging with a Labrador, which is great, but not if it's the only thing you do for fun. Plus, there are a lot of squeaky bits, and with a mild front suspension travel of 4.21 inches, it squeaks a lot over New York's broad wondrous selection of decimated roadway. Also, there's too much chrome or chrome-like finishes, and you know the second one piece gets scuffed on this bike it will look like any other old beat-up Honda, even though it costs $12,199. Which is a fine look all its own, but at that price it could use more personality, on the motorcycle and off. But, unlike the other bikes on this list, with the possible exception of the Kawasaki, I'd get to feel like a genius every time a maintenance bill came due. Adventure-Tourer: Ducati Multistrada 950 Price: $13,995

Characteristics: Tall, off-road capable mid-size multibike, with plenty of optional storage accessories

Engine: 937cc V-Twin, 113 hp, 71 lb-ft

Best for: Long tours of many miles through mixed-use riding

Not suited to: Daily city commuting

Josh Condon / The Drive The Ducati Multistrada 950

I spent a lot of time on this Multistrada immediately before I bought my bike, in New York and Colorado and Pennsylvania, and knowing that I couldn't afford it nearly broke me. At $13,995 it's the most expensive bike on this list, but it has everything I had grown to want in a motorcycle: utility, personality, looks, comfort, a good riding position for city traffic, and plenty of power. It's a sizable bike that rides much smaller than it looks, and it comes standard with everything from ABS and traction control to LCD instrumentation and four different riding modes. There's an easy-adjust windscreen and you can pack luggage on it like a hotel trolley cart. Plus, it's Italian, which mean people give you thumbs-up as you ride by, and it comes with an Italian engine—in this case, Ducati's 937cc liquid-cooled V-twin with 113 horsepower and 71 lb-ft on tap, which is plenty to hustle a 500-lb adventure-touring bike through Colorado mountains or traffic along the Cross Island Parkway. But even though it rides small, it isn't small; as soon as you think about splitting lanes you realize you're on a big, heavy bike. Likewise when parking. If I owned this I'd make ludicrous excuses to get out into the country on random weekdays, because it's clearly a bike built to have long fast miles put on it—and bikes built for long fast miles cannot also be built for short, mostly slow city kilometers. I enjoyed my week with the bike in New York, but by the end I was tiring of wrestling the bike over cobblestones to park, and getting jammed in creeping traffic. A bike this size in NYC on a regular basis is an undertaking, and I salute those who undertake it. Me, I just don't have quite enough German Engineer in my DNA. BOUGHT: Motard, 2011 Aprilia Dorsoduro 750 Price: Around $6,000 (used)

Characteristics: Tall, nimble, quick, with lots of suspension travel

Engine: 750cc 90-degree V-Twin, 92 hp, 60 lb-ft

Good for: City commuting, tons of personality, short bursts of hooliganism

Not suited to: Comfort, extended rides, carrying a bunch of stuff

Josh Condon / The Drive The 2011 Aprilia Dorsoduro 750