2019 Zero Motorcycles Lineup: The Clear Leader in Electric Bikes Gets Even Better

Topline: New styling and better performance for less highlight Zero’s 2019 lineup of electric motorcycles. What’s New: One of the biggest things you’ll notice about Zero’s 2019 lineup is a new and improved DSR, one of the brand’s most popular offerings. The DSR dual-sport is now more off-roady than ever, coming equipped with new standard equipment like a dual-sport windscreen, tank grips, and hand guards. Previously, there wasn’t much that visually made the DSR stand out as a dual-sport, but now there’s no question by looking at it that this bike can tackle trails and streets alike. Another new perk for the DSR is a 12V accessory socket.

Zero Motorcycles 2019 Zero DSR

The base versions of the Zero S and DS models now get more power from the standard ZF7.2 battery. Horsepower is up 35 percent and top speed is now 8 percent higher. That makes the low-end Zeros a bit more of a value proposition, with less of a need to upgrade to a model with the more capable ZF14.4 power pack - which you can now get in an S or DS instead of having to spring for a more-expensive SR or DSR. That ZF14.4 unit also packs 10 percent more capacity this time around, and the max range is now 223 miles in the city and 112 miles on the highway.

Zero Motorcycles 2019 Zero SR