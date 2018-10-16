2019 Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro: More of Everything for the Modern Adventure Bike

Topline: Ducati’s big adventure touring bike gets even more adventurous with the new 1260 engine, revised ergonomics, and more safety and connectivity technology.

What’s New: The update to the Multistrada Enduro is similar to the one the standard Multistrada received last year. The Enduro, which is the most adventurous and off-road-friendly of the Multistrada line of versatile touring bikes, is poised to compete with adversaries like new BMW R 1250 GS and the Triumph Tiger 1200.

The biggest update is the engine. The new power plant for the Multistrada Enduro is a 1262cc Testastretta DVT (Desmodromic Variable Timing) L-twin engine that made its debut in the standard Multistrada last year. It puts out 158 horsepower and 94 lb-ft of torque in a bike with a dry weight of 496 pounds, and it’s equipped with Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) tech to allow for clutchless shifting.