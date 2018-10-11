2019 Yamaha YZF-R3: Entry-Level Sport Bike Gets a Fresh Face and Better Handling

What’s New: The Yamaha R6 was new for 2017 and the R1 was new for 2018. Now the little R3 finally gets its turn for an update in the 2019 model year. Its most noticeable update is its new look with a redesigned front fairing with slimmer LED headlights and a center duct bringing air right to the radiator. It also has a new fuel tank and slightly lower handlebars giving it a more aggressive riding position. The biggest performance upgrade of the 2019 Yamaha R3 is its all-new 37-millimeter inverted front fork sourced from KYB which promises to improve handling. Rear suspension is the same preload-adjustable KYB shock from the pre-facelift R3.

Yamaha has ditched the analog-digital hybrid gauge cluster on the R3 which was starting to look a little dated and replaced it with an LCD instrument cluster. This display complements the bike’s facelift nicely giving it a more modern feel from behind the handlebars.