2019 Suzuki Katana: The Retro Craze Brings Back One of the Raddest Bikes of the 80s

What’s New: This Katana is back for 2019, returning after a 13-year hiatus. It's new look is actually a striking return to form, a retro standard bike with a 999cc inline-four engine derived from the 2005-2008 GSX-R1000 that makes an impressive 147 horsepower and 79 pound-feet of torque. The powerplant has been tweaked for the Katana to deliver smoother throttle response and a wider torque band, along with improved induction and exhaust sound. It’s fuel injected, liquid cooled, and has what Suzuki calls “Low RPM Assist” which helps adjust your RPM at low revs to prevent you from stalling.

Some of the Katana's new tech includes a three-mode traction control system, which can be turned all the way off. Mode 1 has low sensitivity and is best suited for sporty riding on good, clean roads. Mode 2 turns up the sensitivity a bit and Mode 3 provides maximum protection, which is good for riding in the rain. There's a nice central LCD screen delivering just about all of the information you could want, and the bike has a cool LED headlight with a squarish shape. It's very reminiscent of the original Katana in the 1980s.