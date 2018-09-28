2019 Ducati XDiavel: A New Color Scheme and That's About It

Quotable: “The latest color to bedeck the Ducati cruiser will be Matt Liquid Concrete Grey, a grey that goes perfectly with the "total black" of the chassis and engine,” said the Ducati press release. “The new dark brown seat completes the sophisticated yet sporty styling, sharpening the Ducati XDiavel's already distinctive character.”



What You Need to Know: The XDiavel has some new competition from Harley-Davidson this year with the introduction of the all-new FXDR 114. The new Harley is a “power cruiser” in the same vein as the XDiavel in the sense that it’s performance oriented and it doesn’t look like your average cruiser. The FXDR 114 comes in a lot of cool colors and this could be Ducati’s way of keeping up.



Mechanically, the XDiavel is still powered by the Ducati Testastretta DVT 1262 engine which produces 152 horsepower and 93 pound-feet of torque. Upgrading to the XDiavel S gets you upgraded Brembo front brakes, special (cooler) wheels, machine-finished engine belt covers, and either a Thrilling Black or Iceberg White paint job. All XDiavels are equipped with Ducati’s excellent cornering anti-lock braking system which helps improve safety and handling.



There might not be any thrilling updates to the XDiavel for 2019, but it remains a very interesting high-performance alternative to more traditional cruisers.