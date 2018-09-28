The 2019 Royal Enfield Twins Will Start at $5,799 in the US

When Royal Enfield announced it was building a pair of twin-cylinder motorcycles at EICMA last year, we’ve been anxiously awaiting the pricing to be confirmed. With all of RE’s bikes being very affordable such as the $4,499 Himalayan, which we think is the best value in adventure bikes today, we had a feeling the new Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 would be aggressively priced to attract young new riders. Well, we were right, and both of these bikes will start under the $6,000 mark when they hit North American dealers next Spring. The Interceptor 650 starts at just $5,799 and the Continental GT 650 starts at $5,999. Those prices include a three-year warranty and roadside assistance. Along with pricing, it’s been confirmed that both of these bikes will have standard anti-lock brakes, which is an awesome feature to have at this price point.

EL3 Productions 2019 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

“The twins are fun, affordable, capable motorcycles and will surely create excitement in the underserved middleweight segment in North America, while marking a significant milestone for the company globally,” said Rod Copes, president, Royal Enfield North America in a statement. “They are an integral part of Royal Enfield’s continued growth plan in the United States, Canada and Mexico.” To recap, both of these bikes share the exact same frame and engine. The differences between the two are in aesthetics and ergonomics. The Interceptor is an upright standard bike with a comfortable neutral riding position and the GT is a cafe racer that puts the rider in a more aggressive, sporty position.

EL3 Productions 2019 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650