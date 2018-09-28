The 2019 Royal Enfield Twins Will Start at $5,799 in the US
These retro twin-cylinder bikes will be tremendous bargains when they hit dealers next year.
When Royal Enfield announced it was building a pair of twin-cylinder motorcycles at EICMA last year, we’ve been anxiously awaiting the pricing to be confirmed. With all of RE’s bikes being very affordable such as the $4,499 Himalayan, which we think is the best value in adventure bikes today, we had a feeling the new Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 would be aggressively priced to attract young new riders.
Well, we were right, and both of these bikes will start under the $6,000 mark when they hit North American dealers next Spring. The Interceptor 650 starts at just $5,799 and the Continental GT 650 starts at $5,999. Those prices include a three-year warranty and roadside assistance. Along with pricing, it’s been confirmed that both of these bikes will have standard anti-lock brakes, which is an awesome feature to have at this price point.
“The twins are fun, affordable, capable motorcycles and will surely create excitement in the underserved middleweight segment in North America, while marking a significant milestone for the company globally,” said Rod Copes, president, Royal Enfield North America in a statement. “They are an integral part of Royal Enfield’s continued growth plan in the United States, Canada and Mexico.”
To recap, both of these bikes share the exact same frame and engine. The differences between the two are in aesthetics and ergonomics. The Interceptor is an upright standard bike with a comfortable neutral riding position and the GT is a cafe racer that puts the rider in a more aggressive, sporty position.
The newly announced pricing means that Royal Enfield is serious about serving what it sees as an underserved market in the U.S. If you think about it, these new 650cc twins don’t really have any direct competitors in the States. The most comparable bikes are probably Triumph’s Street Twin and Street Cup, but those have bigger 900cc engines and both start at over $9,000.
It’s great to see attractive new bikes like these carry prices that the average rider in the market for a new bike can actually afford. With every motorcycle brand chanting about how they’re trying to attract new riders, it’s good to see that at least one brand understands that pricing has a lot to do with that.
- RELATED18-Year-Old Racer Breaks Speed Record on Modified Royal Enfield Continental GT 650Cayla Rivas of California hit 150 mph on her bike, but this has yet to be confirmed by the FIM.READ NOW
- RELATEDHere's What We Know About the Royal Enfield Twins Coming Out Next YearSome new details about the new bikes have come to light since their debut at EICMA.READ NOW
- RELATEDRoyal Enfield Is Planning a Big Comeback in the U.S.We spoke with Royal Enfield North America president Rod Copes about the iconic brand's incredible resurgence.READ NOW
- RELATEDRoyal Enfield Unveils Two Retro 650 Motorcycles at EICMAThese twins promise to be fun for experienced motorcyclists and approachable for new riders.READ NOW
- RELATED2018 Royal Enfield Himalayan Motorcycle Review: Good on Trails, Better on Your WalletFinding the best value in adventure bikes today.READ NOW