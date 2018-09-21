Indian FTR 1200 Teaser Videos: It's Time to Speculate

If we didn’t know better, we would think we're looking at the face of a Ducati Scrambler 1100. The headlight, signals, and handlebar look pretty similar to the Ducati and a couple other similar standard bikes on the market already. We're not saying this is a copy of a Ducati, but rather, it looks like Indian is getting in on the mid- to heavy-weight standard bike segment which often has retro inspiration.

Even if this Indian does end up looking a little too familiar, it will be a really nice change of pace for American motorcycles. Indian has been saying for a while that it’s going to start introducing bikes to its lineup that are not cruisers and the FTR 1200 is still looking like it will be the beginning of that new era for Indian Motorcycle.

In any case, these teasers are a nice reminder to manage our expectations and not be too surprised when the production bike doesn’t look exactly like the FTR1200 Custom that we’ve all been so excited about. There are a few obvious things about that concept that need to change if it’s going to make it to production at a reasonable price point, like an exhaust that won’t burn your leg, less carbon fiber, a bigger fuel tank, and probably revisions for comfort and convenience on the street like a bigger seat, different suspension, and somewhere to put electronics systems like ABS and USB ports.

Again, this is all pure speculation until we see the real thing. What are you hoping to see on Oct. 1?