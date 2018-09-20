BMW Motorrad Introduces Boxer Engine With ShiftCam Variable Valve Timing

Variable valve timing isn't necessarily a new idea, but it is new to BMW motorcycles. With a freshly designed 1,254 cc two-cylinder flat engine, VVT is arriving in BMW bikes for the first time with an engineering feature called ShiftCam. This engine will be used in the updated 2019 models of the R1250GS adventure bike and the R1250RT sport touring motorcycle.

Essentially, it's a straight-forward VVT design. The intake camshaft has two lobes per valve and a sliding actuator determines which lobes are in use. The “part load cams” are in use when the engine is under light load and it switches to “full load cams” when the rider is demanding more juice. The part load cams use reduced valve lift to improve fuel economy and the full load cams maximize valve lift to deliver stronger performance. The engine can tell how open the throttle valve is and adjust the cam timing accordingly.