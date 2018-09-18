18-Year-Old Racer Breaks Speed Record on Modified Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

As the world prepares for the first twin-cylinder Royal Enfield motorcycles to hit the market since 1970, a heavily modified version of a Continental GT 650 ridden by the talented Cayla Rivas just hit a speed record at the Bonneville Salt Flats.

According to Autocar India, 18-year-old Rivas of Fresno, California hit 150 miles per hour during her run, but this has yet to be confirmed by the FIM. If or when it's confirmed, it will be a record for its class. Cayla Rivas is no stranger to breaking speed records. When this new record is confirmed, it will be the daughter of former NHRA motorcycle racer Chris Rivas' 13th record she’s claimed since age 12. According to Fox26, Rivas set a record on the first lap of her first race but doesn’t give specifics on that record.