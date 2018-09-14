2019 Can-Am Ryker: An Affordable New Entry in Fun Three-Wheelers

What’s New: The Ryker is an all-new model for 2019. It has a similar layout to the bigger, more expensive Can-Am Spyder with two wheels in front and one in back with motorcycle-like controls. The big differences are in price and engine displacement.

The Ryker is available with a Rotax 600 or 900 ACE engine. The 600 is a parallel twin that makes 47 horsepower and 35 lb-ft of torque while the 900 is an inline-three that makes 77 hp and 56 lb-ft of twist. Both are liquid-cooled with electronic fuel injection. Yes, these are snowmobile engines, but they both have adequate grunt to move a machine that weighs roughly 600 lbs. Those are motorcycle-like power-to-weight ratios.

A few other features of the Ryker include a 4.5-inch digital display, dual USB ports, and a tool-free UFit System which allows you to easily adjust the ergonomics. That means a comfortable fit for riders of any size.

The Ryker Rally Edition is also available starting at $10,999. This upgrade gives you KYB suspension, structural enhancements, Barkbusters, and three driving modes; Eco, Sport, and Rally. Can-Am says that Rally mode is “for an unparalleled drifting experience on gravel or whatever else comes your way.”

Quotable: “Our research has shown that thousands more people around the world would be willing to consider riding on three wheels if it were more affordable," said Josée Perreault, Senior Vice-President, Can-Am On-Road at BRP in a press release. "The Can-Am Ryker tackles that barrier head-on with no compromises – it's highly sophisticated and has a long list of innovative features and technology...plus it looks great and is a hell of a lot of fun to ride!”

What You Need to Know: The Can-Am Ryker might look a little goofy, but it’s a much-needed affordable entry in the world of three-wheelers. The Can-Am Spyder starts at $15,999 and the Polaris Slingshot starts at $19,999, so to have an accessible three-wheeler with a four-digit price tag is refreshing.

The Spyder has been accused of being a snowmobile for the street and if anything, the Ryker follows that philosophy even more. The question is whether that's a bad thing. We’ll find out if we get a chance to throw a leg over one of these things.