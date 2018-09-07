Suzuki Teases New Motorcycle, Possibly the Return of the Katana

The result was a radically styled motorcycle that changed the landscape of Japanese sports bikes and had the performance to match its edgy styling. It was a bike that could not only go fast but could perform well while going fast. Suzuki claimed that the GSX1100S Katana was the fastest mass-production motorcycle in the world when it first hit the streets in 1980.

Towards the end of its life, the Katana turned into a sport touring bike and kind of lost what made it special in the first place. It ultimately fizzled out in 2006, but this new teaser has us wondering if a Katana comeback is in the works. If so, what could the new Katana be?

With the retro/modern craze sweeping the motorcycle industry over the past few years, we’re curious if a new Katana will be a throwback to the old one with modern performance mixed in. It could be like Suzuki’s version of the Kawasaki Z900 RS, but draw inspiration from a different era.

According to Suzuki’s description of the teaser you just watched, a “completely new category and a brand new bike will be born.” That leaves it pretty wide open to interpretation as to what the new bike will be.

Between now and the bike’s unveiling at Intermot there will be four teasers revealed, which hopefully will show us a little more than this one.