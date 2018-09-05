2019 Harley-Davidson FXDR 114 First Ride Review: Strong Performance, Ridiculous Ergonomics

2019 Harley-Davidson FXDR 114, By the Numbers

Price (as tested): $21,349 ($21,749, Rawhide Denim paint adds $400)

Powertrain: Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-twin, 119 ft-lb of torque, horsepower unknown (H-D doesn’t release official power figures, but estimates put this engine right around 100 hp), six-speed manual transmission

Fuel Economy: 46 mpg

Weight as Shipped: 637 pounds

Quick Take: The recently unveiled Harley-Davidson FXDR 114 "power cruiser" is a strong performer, but it's pretty expensive and just plain awkward to sit on.

What is it?

The Harley-Davidson FXDR 114 is an all-new bike for 2019. It’s a sort of spiritual successor to the recently discontinued V-Rod, serving as a muscular cruiser with a focus on performance. It has drag-bike-inspired aesthetics, a big fat rear tire, and an attitude that refuses to be ignored. I was recently in Milwaukee where Harley-Davidson invited me to check out its latest wares as the brand celebrated its 115th anniversary. As part of that celebration, I had an early opportunity to throw a leg over the newest Softail. Its goal is to pack in modern performance without losing any Harley-Davidson character, so how did it do?