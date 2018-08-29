2019 Indian Scout: Standard Safety and Convenience Added for the Mid-Size Cruiser Line

Quotable: “The iconic Indian Scout family is a favorite amongst riders across the globe,” said Reid Wilson, senior director for Indian Motorcycle in a press release. “Since the addition of the Scout Bobber in July 2017, we’ve continued to evolve our Scout offering to meet the tastes of various riders, whether they prefer the heritage-inspired look of Scout Sixty and Scout or the stripped-down, blacked-out attitude of Scout Bobber. The refinements we’ve made for 2019 and the new paint options accentuate the wide appeal of the Scout line.”

What You Need to Know: Indian Motorcycle has done a successful job with the Scout family since its introduction in 2015 making mid-size cruisers that are competitive in styling, engineering and price when compared to its domestic counterparts. That's no different for the 2019 models with the expansion of ABS and the convenience of USB charging since mounting your phone to your handlebar to use as an infotainment system is becoming increasingly popular.

If you’re in the market for a new American cruiser, the Scout, Scout Sixty and Scout Bobber should be on your radar given their standard equipment and comparable performance to other bikes in their respective classes.