2019 Harley-Davidson FXDR 114: The Muscular New Top of the Softail Range

Quotable: “This motorcycle is really a blast to ride,” said David Latz, lead product manager at Harley-Davidson in a press release. “The FXDR 114 surrounds the very capable Softail chassis with Milwaukee-Eight 114 power, premium front and rear suspension and a host of new weight-saving components and materials. This is a power cruiser that delivers exceptional ride and handling characteristics.”

“The look of the FXDR 114 expresses its performance potential and highlights the technical features that set it apart from the rest of the Softail line-up,” said H-D Vice President of Styling and Design Brad Richards in the same release. “The drag-bike influence is strong with the raked and inverted front end, massive intake and exhaust, proportional contrast between the wheels, and the clipped tail section. But we made sure that purely technical elements like the aluminum swingarm, fully integrated digital instrumentation within the rider controls, and exposed external suspension adjuster are highlighted as well and help define this bike’s mission, which is pure performance, not just straight-line performance.”

What You Need to Know: Whether or not Harley-Davidson needed another big, expensive cruiser in its lineup is debatable, but H-D deserves some credit for introducing something a bit outside of its comfort zone. Aesthetically, this bike is a step in the right direction by having an identifiable Harley-Davidson design while looking thoroughly modern. It would just be nice if we could get a bike that looks like this from Harley for less than the cost of a Ducati Panigale V4.