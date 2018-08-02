Triumph Isn't Letting the American Brands Have All the Fun at Sturgis

When you think of the annual Sturgis motorcycle rally in South Dakota, you might think of big, loud, American cruisers, and rightly so. However, that doesn’t mean it’s an event that’s exclusive to the home teams. British motorcycle giant Triumph will have a presence at Sturgis in partnership with its newest dealer, Triumph Rapid City, South Dakota.

Triumph

"I can think of no better time than the 78th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally for Rice’s Rushmore Motorcycles to kick off our exciting partnership with Triumph Motorcycles,” says Wade Rice, owner of Rice’s Rushmore Motorcycles, in a press release. “We can’t wait for our customers to experience Triumph’s fantastic motorcycles firsthand.” Triumph is going to offer demo rides of the full line of 2018 Triumph motorcycles. There’s quite a bit that’s new for Triumph for 2018 like the new Bonneville Speedmaster which, as a Harley-Davidson Sportster competitor, will be right at home at Sturgis. Also new for 2018 is an all-new Tiger and a refreshed Speed Triple.

Triumph