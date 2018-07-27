Steve McQueen's Iconic Motorcycle from 'On Any Sunday' Up for Auction
The Actor's Husqvarna 400 will be sold to the highest bidder
The iconic red motorcycle from the film, On Any Sunday, is up for auction according to Ride Apart.
The bike, a 1970 Husqvarna 400, is expected to go for $75,000 to $100,000 when it is put up for auction Oct. 6 of this year.
The auction will be held at Barber Motorsports Museum in Birmingham, Alabama. The sale will be organized by Bonhams Auctioneers, a privately owned international auction house that is one of the world's largest auctioneers of fine art, jewelry, antiques, and cars.
Whoever wins McQueen's bike will also get some of the actor's belongings that were found on the motorcycle. The items include a penny from the year of the actor's son's birth and the entry form for the 1970 Saddleback 500 Senior Race. McQueen was passionate about racing.
The actor competed in the 1970 12 Hours of Sebring Race in a Porsche 908/02 and won a three-liter class. He was an off-road motorcycle racer who rode a Triumph 500 cc before switching the famous Husqvarna. He was inducted into the off-road Motorsports Hall of Fame in 1978.
McQueen did most of his stunts during his movie career, including in The Great Escape, where his character, Hilts, must escape a prisoner of war camp and ride across the German countryside on a motorcycle to escape Nazis.
McQueen was an avid car collector and owned a variety of Porsches, Mini Coopers, Chevrolets, and Jaguars, according to CEO.
At the auction, the red Husqvarna 400 will be accompanied by other bikes such as a 1949 Vincent Black Lightning.
