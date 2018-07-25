You Can Now Buy DOT-Approved Darth Vader and Stormtrooper Inspired Helmets

HJC has lots of cool licensed helmet designs for your favorite characters from the Marvel universe , Star Wars, and even Pixar. The newest additions to the HJC Star Wars line are modeled after two of the most iconic helmets from a galaxy far, far away and we’re surprised it took this long for them to come out.

You can finally safely and legally cosplay as Darth Vader with the HJC RPHA 90 with Darth Vader graphics. The RPHA 90 is a high-end modular helmet that’s both DOT- and ECE-approved with HJC’s Premium Integrated Matrix (P.I.M.) Plus materials which include carbon and carbon-glass hybrid fabric for enhanced protection, comfort, and lightness. The Darth Vader graphic put’s the Sith lord’s mouth vent on the actual front vent of the helmet and even has a red lightsaber glow in the rear vent. You also get an exclusive red interior when you opt for the Darth Vader livery.

The other new option is an Imperial Stormtrooper themed CS-R3 helmet. The CS-R3 is a more entry-level, full-face, DOT-approved motorcycle helmet. It has a polycarbonate shell, an advanced channeling ventilation system, RapidFire shield replacement, and a Nylex interior. The Stormtrooper graphic resembled the white helmets used by the Imperial army and has a distressed look making it seem like it’s seen some combat hunting down Rebel scum. In fact, this would be a great companion to the Reax Alta jacket to complete the Stormtrooper look.

The Stormtrooper CS-R3 costs $169.99 but the Darth Vader RPHA 90 commands a price of $699.99 which is about right for a premium modular helmet.