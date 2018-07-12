Harley-Davidson Museum Celebrating Its 10-Year Anniversary This Weekend

The Harley-Davidson Museum turns ten today, and the Milwaukee institution is celebrating a decade of preserving and presenting H-D history with a series of events for both passionate brand loyalists, casual enthusiasts, and anyone in between.

Not surprisingly, the celebration begins with a Bike Night on Thursday July 12 from 5:00 pm (central time) onward. Bike Night at the museum will include H-D trivia, a live performance from Milwaukee-based swing band The Radio Wranglers, a Milwaukee Fire Department Fire Boat Show starting at 7, and fireworks at 8:50 pm.

On Friday morning you can enjoy complimentary coffee and enter to win door prizes including a Harley-Davidson 115th Anniversary Chrome Rally pack. The Chrome Pack is a $995 value that comes with an exclusive tour of the Juneau Avenue headquarters, special H-D museum experiences like private lounge access, a reproduction print of Willie Davidson’s “Peace Guy,” an H-D branded action camera, an H-D parade pass, and much more.

On Saturday, you can check out the Wild Ones: Vintage Motorcycle Rally, which is celebrating the 70th anniversary of the iconic H-D Panhead engine. This 1940s-style motorcycle rally will be celebrating Harley-Davidsons from 1948-1965. The Panhead engine gained some of its fame when in the 1969 film Easy Rider, in which both Peter Fonda and Dennis Hopper’s characters rode Panhead-powered Harleys. This show will also give you a chance to enter to win a Sailor Jerry-inspired Harley-Davidson.

All weekend long, guests to the museum can enjoy $10 admission, a Wall of Death stunt show performed by the Ives Brothers, and special-edition anniversary items available at The Shop. It all leads up to a bigger 115th Anniversary party for the brand taking place at the museum this August. The Harley-Davidson Museum is a cool stop anyway for riders and non-riders alike, and the special events and cheap admission this weekend make it an even better place to visit if you happen to be in the Milwaukee area.