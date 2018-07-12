Harley-Davidson Museum Celebrating Its 10-Year Anniversary This Weekend

Special events, cheap admission, and historic bikes are all on tap.

By Eric Brandt
Harley-Davidson 110th Anniversary Celebration
Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

The Harley-Davidson Museum turns ten today, and the Milwaukee institution is celebrating a decade of preserving and presenting H-D history with a series of events for both passionate brand loyalists, casual enthusiasts, and anyone in between.

Not surprisingly, the celebration begins with a Bike Night on Thursday July 12 from 5:00 pm (central time) onward. Bike Night at the museum will include H-D trivia, a live performance from Milwaukee-based swing band The Radio Wranglers, a Milwaukee Fire Department Fire Boat Show starting at 7, and fireworks at 8:50 pm.

On Friday morning you can enjoy complimentary coffee and enter to win door prizes including a Harley-Davidson 115th Anniversary Chrome Rally pack. The Chrome Pack is a $995 value that comes with an exclusive tour of the Juneau Avenue headquarters, special H-D museum experiences like private lounge access, a reproduction print of Willie Davidson’s “Peace Guy,” an H-D branded action camera, an H-D parade pass, and much more.

On Saturday, you can check out the Wild Ones: Vintage Motorcycle Rally, which is celebrating the 70th anniversary of the iconic H-D Panhead engine. This 1940s-style motorcycle rally will be celebrating Harley-Davidsons from 1948-1965. The Panhead engine gained some of its fame when in the 1969 film Easy Rider, in which both Peter Fonda and Dennis Hopper’s characters rode Panhead-powered Harleys. This show will also give you a chance to enter to win a Sailor Jerry-inspired Harley-Davidson.

All weekend long, guests to the museum can enjoy $10 admission, a Wall of Death stunt show performed by the Ives Brothers, and special-edition anniversary items available at The Shop. It all leads up to a bigger 115th Anniversary party for the brand taking place at the museum this August. The Harley-Davidson Museum is a cool stop anyway for riders and non-riders alike, and the special events and cheap admission this weekend make it an even better place to visit if you happen to be in the Milwaukee area.

MORE TO READ