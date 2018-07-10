Gear Review: The Reax Alta Motorcycle Jacket Lets You Ride in Armored Style

Motorcycle gear has evolved a lot in recent years. It used to be that if you wanted the very best in protective technical gear, you needed a suit that made you look like a Power Ranger. While that kind of riding gear is certainly still available, there’s a growing trend in motorcycle gear that offers high-end protection with a look that's, well, more normal. This idea is part of how the new riding gear brand Reax was born—offer high-tech riding gear without breaking the bank or turning into a Transformer. Reax makes jeans, jackets, and gloves in different materials and styles to suit a wide range of riders. The overall catalog is still relatively small, especially compared to the big guys, but with just a handful of products, almost any rider can find something they might need from Reax.

Reax Reax Alta Jacket

I’ve been spending some time with the Reax Alta mesh jacket and in my experience so far, it lives up to the company's mission. With a retail price of just $219, this jacket is a fantastic value, offering a ton of versatility, air flow, and protection for the money. The one Reax sent me is the black and white color scheme, so I've been refering to it endearingly as my “Storm Trooper jacket.” I like the way the two-tone look stands out without being too crazy of a design, even if I look like I’m ready to hunt some Rebel scum. In terms of overall quality, it won’t be mistaken for any high-end offerings from the likes of Dainese or Alpinestars, but it certainly looks and feels a lot nicer than any other mesh jacket I’ve worn in this price range. It’s light and comfortable and has an excellent liner that adds some extra warmth and doubles as a rain shield. Just zip out the liner and put it on over the jacket and suddenly your arms and torso are waterproof. This added versatility is what really sets the Reax Alta apart and makes it great for three-season riding and rainy conditions.

Reax Reax Alta Jacket