Indian FTR 1200 Confirmed for Production, Arriving in 2019

Year Make Model: Indian FTR 1200, arriving in 2019, model year unknown

What’s New: The FTR 1200 is an all-new model for Indian. It will be based on the FTR1200 Custom (pictured above), which was a concept bike unveiled at EICMA in November of 2017. The concept itself is inspired by the FTR750 race bike which has been dominating American Flat Track for the past two seasons. The difference is the FTR1200 Custom is a street bike powered by the 69 cubic-inch V-twin engine used in the current production Scout.

Quotable: “When we unveiled the FTR1200 Custom at EICMA, we said we’d listen to feedback from riders around the world,” said Indian Motorcycle President Steve Menneto. “Riders definitely have spoken and the response has been overwhelming. We’re proud and excited to announce that we will be putting the FTR 1200 into production.”

“We wanted to make sure that the FTR 1200 wasn’t merely a regurgitation of the FTR1200 Custom, but something uniquely ‘street,’ albeit flat track inspired,” said Indian Motorcycle Senior Designer Rich Christoph. “We’re thrilled about the character this bike possesses and its ability to take American V-twin motorcycles into new territory.”

What You Need to Know: Assuming the FTR 1200 will be similar to the FTR1200 Custom, this new Indian will truly break new ground for American motorcycles. Right now, American bikes are almost exclusively cruisers and for Indian to bring this flat-track-inspired bike into production changes the game. It’s entering the market with arguably no direct competitors at all. We’ve seen the scrambler segment of motorcycles blow up in the last few years with entries like the Ducati Scrambler, BMW R nineT, and Triumph Bonneville Scrambler, but this Indian is slated to be quite a different bike from any of those with a distinctly American attitude that was born on the flat track.

Upon confirming this bike’s production, Indian Motorcycle is giving you a chance to win the FTR 1200 before it’s even unveiled. The only information we have right now about availability is that it’s coming out in 2019, likely as a 2020 model.