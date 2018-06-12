14-Year-Old MotoGP-Hopeful Andreas Perez Dies in Racing Crash

Spanish Moto3 rider Andreas Perez was pronounced dead after succumbing to severe head injuries caused by a multiple-rider crash he was involved in at the Circuit de Catalunya in Spain. Perez was only 14 years old. The young rider, who ultimately aspired to become a full-time MotoGP racer, was immediately attended to at the crash site by emergency personnel but had to be airlifted to a hospital near Barcelona due to the severity of his condition. Once at the hospital, it was revealed that Perez had suffered severe head injuries.

"Andreas Perez was admitted to hospital with very serious brain damage and soon afterward he was diagnosed with brain death," said his Avintia Academy team in a statement. "Even though his heart continued to beat and despite many efforts, the doctors could do nothing to save his life. Andreas could not win this race." Perez remained clinically alive until he was pronounced dead on Monday morning. As a result of the tragic death, the MotoGP community including Jorge Lorenzo and Marc Marquez took to social media to pay their respects to the young rider.