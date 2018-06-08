Honda Announces American Debut of Monkey and Super Cub Motorcycles

The 125cc-powered Monkey is a lightweight, retro-style motorcycle with tiny dimensions that's easy to ride, according to the statement released by the automaker. It will be offered in ABS and non-ABS trims, and a whopping two colors: Banana Yellow and Pearl Nebula Red. The non-ABS model will cost $3,999 and the Monkey ABS adds up to $4,199. The U.S. availability is expected to be October of this year.

When it comes to the Super Cub C125, it's only offered with ABS and in one color, Pearl Niltava Blue. The original Super Cub C100 was introduced in 1958, one year before the launch of the American Honda Motor Company, and it aims to be a utilitarian motorcycle that riders can enjoy in a variety of settings. The Super Cub is powered by a fuel-efficient 125cc air-cooled, single-cylinder motor with fuel injection, and will cost $3,599. The U.S. availability is expected to be January of 2019.