Indian Motorcycle Sponsors Veterans Charity Ride to Sturgis
The Veterans Charity Ride helps transition vets to post-war life through motorcycle therapy.
The fourth annual Veterans Charity Ride to Sturgis is taking place this summer starting in Las Vegas, Nevada and ending at the legendary Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota. On Wednesday, Indian Motorcycle announced its sponsorship of the event.
“Motorcycles have been synonymous with U.S. military as early as WWI [and] WWII,” said an Indian Motorcycle representative in an email to The Drive. “Riding not only provides an escape from any troubles or burdens from one’s life, but it provides a freedom and cathartic experience good for one’s mind, body and spirit.”
The Veterans Charity Ride to Sturgis is a non-profit organization that uses what it calls “motorcycle therapy” to help rehabilitate vets and transitions them into post-war life. Many participants in the ride are veterans who suffer from PTSD and riding a motorcycle across the beautiful Western United States can be therapeutic for them.
A few of the stops planned between Las Vegas and Sturgis include Moab, Utah where participants will have a chance to experience off-road adventures, Eagle and Fort Collins in Colorado, and the Black Hills of South Dakota.
“Veterans Charity Ride is a life-changing program for those who have sacrificed so much for our country,” said Reid Wilson, Senior Director – Marketing and Product Planning for Indian Motorcycle in a press release. “Supporting the U.S. military has always been core to our brand DNA, and it’s an honor to give back by supporting a noble cause.”
To learn more about the Veterans Charity Ride or to make a donation, visit their website.
- RELATEDIndian Motorcycle Teams Up with Carey Hart to Support Veterans on Armed Forces DayA special fundraising ride honing the soldiers at the U.S. Army base in Stuttgart, Germany is just part of what Indian is doing to show its appreciation of the military.READ NOW
- RELATED2018 Is off to a Good Start for Indian MotorcycleIndian Motorcycle continues to grow despite an industry decline.READ NOW
- RELATEDPolaris Off-Road Vehicles Now Offered Through Military Exchange ServiceService members can get a nice discount on a Polaris ATV or UTV and have it waiting for them when they return from deployment.READ NOW
- RELATEDHomeless Veteran Who Gave His Last $20 to Stranded Motorist Gets New House, 'Dream' TruckIt's probably the most-appreciated 1999 Ford Ranger in the world.READ NOW
- RELATEDHarley-Davidson Offers $99 Riding Academy Course to Military and First Responder SpousesThe motorcycle brand takes another step towards attracting new riders.READ NOW