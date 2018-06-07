Indian Motorcycle Sponsors Veterans Charity Ride to Sturgis

The Veterans Charity Ride helps transition vets to post-war life through motorcycle therapy.

By Eric Brandt
Indian Motorcycle

The fourth annual Veterans Charity Ride to Sturgis is taking place this summer starting in Las Vegas, Nevada and ending at the legendary Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota. On Wednesday, Indian Motorcycle announced its sponsorship of the event.

“Motorcycles have been synonymous with U.S. military as early as WWI [and] WWII,” said an Indian Motorcycle representative in an email to The Drive. “Riding not only provides an escape from any troubles or burdens from one’s life, but it provides a freedom and cathartic experience good for one’s mind, body and spirit.”

The Veterans Charity Ride to Sturgis is a non-profit organization that uses what it calls “motorcycle therapy” to help rehabilitate vets and transitions them into post-war life. Many participants in the ride are veterans who suffer from PTSD and riding a motorcycle across the beautiful Western United States can be therapeutic for them.

Indian Motorcycle

A few of the stops planned between Las Vegas and Sturgis include Moab, Utah where participants will have a chance to experience off-road adventures, Eagle and Fort Collins in Colorado, and the Black Hills of South Dakota.

“Veterans Charity Ride is a life-changing program for those who have sacrificed so much for our country,” said Reid Wilson, Senior Director – Marketing and Product Planning for Indian Motorcycle in a press release. “Supporting the U.S. military has always been core to our brand DNA, and it’s an honor to give back by supporting a noble cause.”

To learn more about the Veterans Charity Ride or to make a donation, visit their website.

MORE TO READ