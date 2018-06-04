Second Casualty of 2018 Isle of Man TT: First-Timer Adam Lyon
It was the Scottish rider's dream to race at the world-famous Isle of Man TT. He was 26 years old.
The Isle of Man TT motorcycle race has claimed another victim during the 2018 edition of the popular event. First-time participant Adam Lyon of Scotland died when he crashed on the third lap of the Supersport 1 race on Monday afternoon.
According to a statement released by the race organizer, the ACU, the 26-year-old rider crashed at "Casey’s," a sector of the track along the 28th mile of the racing course. It's not clear whether the crash was caused by a mechanical failure or rider error, but the four-lap race continued once the cleanup was completed.
Despite his several years of experience as a motorcycle racing rider, Lyon was new to the Isle of Man TT and its dangers. Following the death of Dan Kneen, the race's first casualty this year, Lyon took to his Facebook page to share his excitement for the race and said it was his "dream" to partake in such an event.
"Big thank you to everyone for the support and helping me achieve this dream," said Lyon.
Besides the casualties of Kneen and Lyon, rider Steve Mercer is still in a hospital in Liverpool, England recuperating from an emergency pelvic and leg reconstruction surgery. Mercer crashed against a "course vehicle" on the same day that Kneen died. It's not clear whether the vehicle had entered the course illegally or if it was an emergency responder attending to another accident.
"ACU Events Ltd. wishes to pass on their deepest sympathy to Adam’s family and friends," said an ACU spokesperson.
- RELATED2018 Isle of Man TT Bike Race Has Already Claimed Its First Death: Dan KneenThe Isle of Man native lost control of his BMW racing bike while on a long, high-speed stretch of the track.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Isle of Man TT Is the World's Deadliest Race—And That's Why People ComeThree deaths in two days prove there's simply nothing else like it left on Earth.READ NOW
- RELATEDFord Mustang, Focus RS, and BAC Mono Tapped for Police Duty During Isle of Man TT RacesThere's even an electric bike from Zero Motorcycles.READ NOW