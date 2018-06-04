Second Casualty of 2018 Isle of Man TT: First-Timer Adam Lyon

The Isle of Man TT motorcycle race has claimed another victim during the 2018 edition of the popular event. First-time participant Adam Lyon of Scotland died when he crashed on the third lap of the Supersport 1 race on Monday afternoon.

According to a statement released by the race organizer, the ACU, the 26-year-old rider crashed at "Casey’s," a sector of the track along the 28th mile of the racing course. It's not clear whether the crash was caused by a mechanical failure or rider error, but the four-lap race continued once the cleanup was completed.

Despite his several years of experience as a motorcycle racing rider, Lyon was new to the Isle of Man TT and its dangers. Following the death of Dan Kneen, the race's first casualty this year, Lyon took to his Facebook page to share his excitement for the race and said it was his "dream" to partake in such an event.