Edgy BMW Motorrad Concept 9cento Debuts at Concorso D’Eleganza

Edgar Heinrich, Head of Design BMW Motorrad said about the modern mid-range all-rounder, “Functional properties such as touring capability, storage space, and wind/weather protection are relevant to most motorcyclists but they're rarely included in the design of a concept vehicle. In this year's concept bike we're demonstrating that all these rational aspects can be coupled with a dynamic design”.

At the 2018 edition of Concorso d’Eleganza in Italy, BMW Group is exhibiting the Motorrad Concept 9cento motorcycle. Pronounced "nove cento," the concept is designed to be the ideal sports touring bike combining “emotion and performance with an adventurous spirit, agility, and riding fun,” suitable for a wide range of riding activities such as motorway cruising, making swift runs through Alpine passes, navigating narrow alleyways of remote villages or to simply add curb value, parked in front of a café.

BMW Motorrad Concept 9cento has a sporty and compact configuration with plenty of mass near the front wheel and a truncated tall rear end. It also has that recognizable hovering side panel in Pure Metal Silver, typical of Adventure Sport models. On all aluminum parts like the central tank cover, rear carrier, and footrest holder, the milling is directed towards the front wheel. Confirming that touring intent is an array of features like the large jagged-edged windshield and fairing design, ensuring wind and weather protection, long suspension travel, ergonomic controls and a relatively low, upright seating position. The frame triangle is reinforced with CFRP fleece to reduce weight.

The model also showcases the innovative storage space concept comprising a clip-on double case element that extends pillion seating area too, which will surely be advantageous over the long haul.

The narrow front silhouette is intended to provide great directional dynamics. The distinctive front section pilfers elements from the Adventure Sport segment. The unique headlight, intended to be easily recognized through the day and night, features two symmetrical elements, each with a U-shape LED daytime riding light. Two compact LED lenses on each side provide low and high beam. The rear lights also have two LED elements integrated underneath the seat and feature the familiar BMW Motorrad design motif of two C shapes facing each other. The right-biased low-placed exhaust outlets are pretty rad too.