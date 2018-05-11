Harley-Davidson Offers $99 Riding Academy Course to Military and First Responder Spouses

In recognition of Military Spouse Appreciation Day on Friday, Harley-Davidson has announced a special promotion for spouses of U.S. Military personnel and first responders such as law enforcement, fire, and EMS. The H-D brand is offering its Riding Academy New Rider Course for just $99 to eligible spouses. Normally the final cost of the course is determined by the dealer running it and it usually costs more than $300.

This is the course designed for aspiring riders who are new to motorcycles. The course is usually three days long and gives you all of the skills you need to get your motorcycle license. Harley-Davidson has a military connection having built military bikes in the past. Harley-Davidson is also a popular choice for law enforcement motorcycles across the U.S.

“Along with saying thank you to those who have served, Military Spouse Appreciation Day offers us the perfect opportunity to thank the spouses who support members of the military, as well as first responders each and every day,” said Tim Budzien, Harley-Davidson U.S. Military Lead and U.S. Air Force Veteran in a press release. “We are proud to extend a discounted $99 Riding Academy offer to spouses of eligible U.S. military personnel and first responders so they, too, can discover their own personal freedom.”

To find out if you are eligible for this generous promotion, you can fill out a form on Harley-Davidson’s website. From there, you can search for courses in your area. The promotion applies to classes scheduled between now and September 30.