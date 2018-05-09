Get $1,000 Allowance on Trade-In Motorcycle or Sand Rail for Polaris Slingshot

In an effort to persuade traditional motorcyclists to consider a three-wheeler, Polaris is offering a generous incentive if you trade in a motorcycle for a Slingshot. “Polaris Slingshot has announced a limited-time offer trade-in program,” said a Polaris representative in an email to The Drive. “Until May 31, 2018, trade in any [750 cc] or larger motorcycle (including sand rail buggy) and receive a $1,000 trade-in allowance for a new 2018 Slingshot S, SL, SLR, SLR LE or Grand Touring LE."

This is Polaris taking a shot at attracting not just motorcyclists, but anyone into weird recreational vehicles like sand rail buggies. There aren’t a lot of opportunities to get a trade-in incentive on something as weird as a street legal sand rail buggy, so this is a good deal if you happen to have one and you’re looking for something different.

So if you are in the narrow sand rail buggy market, why should you consider a Slingshot? “Many consumers are looking for fun vehicles to enjoy daily or on the weekend,” said Josh Fulkerson, Slingshot Sr. Director in a press release. “As much fun as a sand rail buggy might be, Slingshot provides the ultimate joy ride experience with its open-air cockpit, side-by-side seating and a one-of-a-kind driving experience that will leave you grinning from ear to ear.”

This is also a good deal for anyone who has been thinking about adding an extra wheel to their motorcycling experience. The Polaris Slingshot has the open-air freedom that people love about motorcycles, but in a package that’s in some ways more accessible with car-like controls, two side-by-side seats, and no requirement for a motorcycle license in most states.