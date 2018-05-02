A Brief Visual History of the Ducati Monster

Since it was first produced in March of 1993, the Ducati Monster has come a long way. The motorcycle often credited with kicking off the “naked bike” style has sold over 250,000 units to become the most popular model for the brand closely associated with sport bikes.

Miguel Galluzzi designed the Ducati Monster with the philosophy, “All you need is: a saddle, tank, engine, two wheels, and handlebars.” Indeed, that’s what the Monster ended up with and it hasn’t strayed very far from that philosophy in the quarter-century it’s been around.

The first time anybody saw a Ducati Monster was in prototype form at the 1992 Cologne International Motorcycle Show. It has a trellis frame from the 851-888 series and a 904cc “Pompone” L-twin engine from the Ducati Supersport range of the time.