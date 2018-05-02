Harley-Davidson Shows off New Retro-Inspired Helmets

Harley-Davidson is the latest brand to hop on the retro motorcycle gear bandwagon with a new line of helmets. In a continuing effort to attract new riders , H-D put old school designs on three new helmets that offer modern protection.

The three new helmets are in three distinct styles. There’s the Mason’s Yard Sun Shield three-quarter helmet that is a chin bar away from being a full-face helmet. It has a two-tone brown/cream color scheme. You also get a retractable sun visor and it’s compatible with Harley-Davidson headsets. This retro/modern helmet will set you back $300.

For an even more old-school three-quarter helmet, Harley is offering the new Cherohala B01. This one has a distressed look in an off-white color with stylized black flames. It has button snaps you can use for an optional visor and it comes with a black goggle strap. Each one is distressed a little differently so no two are the same. This is the most affordable of the three at just $199.

Finally, the most protective option of the new Harley helmets is the Vintage Stripe B06 full-face helmet. This one looks a lot like competing retro helmets like the Biltwell Gringo, the Bell Bullitt, and the upcoming AGV Legends line. This one has bold racing stripes in classic H-D orange and black colors with subtle “Harley-Davidson” branding. We don’t often use the words “subtle” and “Harley-Davidson” in the same sentence, so this is a change of pace. Other features of the Vintage Stripe helmet include magnetic shield closure, speaker pockets built into the cheek pads, and integrated ventilation. This is the most expensive of the three at $395.

All three helmets are approved by the Department of Transportation and are available at more than 750 authorized Harley-Davidson Riding Gear & Apparel retailers across the U.S. and online, for an old-school helmet to match your old-school Harley.