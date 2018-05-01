Ducati Scrambler 1100 Open House Events Coming to Select Dealers
Live music and food trucks will accompany the new bike's big introduction in North America.
Select Ducati dealerships across the U.S. and Canada will be hosting open house events to celebrate the arrival of the new Scrambler 1100. These events will take place on May 4-5 and will include live music, food trucks, and of course, the opportunity to take a test ride on the new addition to the Scrambler lineup.
The Scrambler 1100 introduces the third engine available in the popular Scrambler line. The 1,079-cubic-centimeter air-cooled L-twin engine which makes 86 horsepower is the biggest engine available in a Scrambler. The Scrambler 1100 also comes with standard traction control, three Riding Modes (Active, Journey, and City), Bosch Cornering ABS, and an under-seat USB port.
The Ducati Scrambler 1100 is available in three distinct variants. There’s the base model, which resembles the standard Scrambler Icon, the Scrambler 1100 Special which includes a dedicated Custom Grey paint job, a brushed swing arm, and exclusive seat upholstery, and the Sport version which comes in Viper Black with yellow trim, double-banded mudguards, and Öhlins performance suspension.
What’s great about the Ducati Scrambler 1100 is that it has everything people love about the Scrambler like the look, the distinctly different variants, and the overall attitude of the bike. What the 1100 adds is some more grunt for anyone who wants a Scrambler, but wants to go faster or maybe even do some touring.
If you’d like to set up a test ride of the Ducati Scrambler 1100, fill out this form and a local dealer will contact you about attending an open house event.
