Aprilia USA Hosts Four Racers Days at Tracks Across America in 2018

For a track-day experience that includes the use of a brand-new motorcycle and your own motorcycle, a great deal available this summer is the Aprilia Racers Days that are open to riders on all brands of motorcycles, at four different events across America. These events allow riders to enjoy an on-track experience that includes riding Aprilia USA supplied RSV4 production motorcycles. This just might be the most intense demo ride opportunity ever offered.

With many championships in World Superbike and now having a two-rider team also competing in MotoGP prototype racing, Aprilia is a world leader in the design and manufacture of sport-performance motorcycles. These four Aprilia Racers Days track events are designed to allow street riders a chance to experience the full performance potential of Aprilia’s RSV4 and Tuono in a safe and controlled environment, sans stop signs, cars, vehicles turning left, oncoming traffic, school busses, traffic signals, cows, or drunks directing traffic.

“Our Racer Days events are open to motorcycles of every brand, which allows riders to do their own comparison of their motorcycle with the Aprilia RSV4. We’ve found that when we put consumers on track on our motorcycles they respond enthusiastically and have a really positive experience. Their experiences give us tangible results. Plus, testing a bike without the distraction of everything found the street is important to the experience. At each event we will have the RSV4 and Tuono available for riders at no extra cost, for up to two sessions, and we will possibly have some other bikes available for non-track use,” said Shane Pacillo, public relations and event manager for Piaggio Group Americas.

The tracks and dates are: Buttonwillow Raceway Park May 10, Chuckwalla Valley Raceway May 18, New York Safety Track May 28, Jennings GP June 2.

There will be Aprilia technicians and product specialists at each event, to prepare the motorcycles so that riders can have the best-possible personal experience. Plus, all of the Aprilia Racers Days are partnered with Pirelli, and each Aprilia RSV4 and Tuono will be sporting the street-to-track performance Diablo Rosso Corsa II tires. The cost for the Aprilia Racers Days is $225 per rider, which includes the track-day experience on a participant’s existing appropriate motorcycle of any brand, a VIP Aprilia Racers Days package, up to two test-ride sessions on Aprilias, and giveaway items. Participants will also receive a $250 accessories voucher for qualifying purchases before June 30.