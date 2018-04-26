Motorcycle Hall of Fame Inductee Bubba Shobert Will be Grand Marshal at Texas Half-Mile

"Bubba" Shobert, who's real first name is Don, is the three-time AMA Grand National dirt-track champion. Shobert will be the Grand Marshal at Texas Motor Speedway in Dallas this weekend. The event is the American Flat Track Russ Brown Motorcycle Attorneys Texas Half-Mile presented by Al Lamb’s Dallas Honda—that’s a mouthful of an event name.

When Shobert started winning championships in the 1980s, the motorcycle Flat Track series and Superbike series were scored together as the AMA Grand National series. After Shobert won the AMA Grand National championship in 1985, these two very different types of racing were then scored as two separate championships. In 1986 and 1987 Shobert won the AFT Grand National championship, and in 1988 he won the AMA Superbike championship. In 1998, Shobert was inducted into the Motorcycle Hall of Fame.

“Dirt track racing is part of me and I very much enjoy attending an AFT National whenever I can. My first races as a youngster were short track meets right here in Texas, so seeing a pro race in my home state means a lot,” said Shobert.

While attending Saturday’s event at Texas Motor Speedway, Shobert will sign autographs or can be found in the racing paddock mixing with riders. On Friday night, Shobert will be at Al Lamb’s Dallas Honda, together with other AFT stars.

Regarding the current AFT championship, reigning AFT Twins champion Jared Mees has three wins this season on his Indian Scout FTR750, while reigning AFT Singles champion Kolby “The Flying Tomato" Carlile has yet to finish on the podium this season.

A wide range of tickets from general admission grandstand seating and indoor VIP suite accommodations to discounts for military and first responders are available from Texas Motor Speedway.