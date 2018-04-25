AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days at Mid-Ohio, July 6-8

Celebrating its 28th year, the 2018 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days, brought to you by Federal Motorcycle Shipping, takes place July 6-8, at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (MOSCC), Lexington, Ohio, with three days of racing, riding, swapping, lying, and bragging. The event features racing in many ​vintage​​​ classes on MOSCC’s world-famous circuit, surrounded by a swap meet and bikes of more brands than any human can remember.

The AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days has become an historic event on its own, attracting thousands of new and repeat attendees each year, making it one of the most attended motorcycle events at a road race course. This year’s event activities also include live music, seminars, and bikes shows. Featured racing includes the AMA Vintage Grand Championship road racing, motocross, hare scrambles, trials and dirt-track racing. And don’t miss seeing the daredevils inside the American Motor Drome Wall of Death.

"AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days offers a window into the past, and also reflects trends we're seeing in motorcycling these days. This event has taken on a festival vibe in recent years, with more activities that appeal to older and younger generations alike. Whether it's the bike show, vendors, the massive swap meet, or the pit bike racing or dirt drags, it goes to show no matter what brand of motorcycle you ride—old or new—it doesn't matter. Everyone attending enjoys motorcycling and the camaraderie. It's all fun on two wheels, and AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days is one of the most-fun, most-laid-back family-friendly motorcycle events in America today," said AMA Recreational Riding Manager Heather Wilson.

The AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days has become the largest fundraiser for the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame. Additional activities, for those who don’t mind modern motorcycles, are displays and demo rides on current production motorcycles from various brands.

According to the AMA, tickets are on sale now and AMA members can get discounts until May 31. Non-AMA members can buy tickets through the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course website. Children 12 and under are free with an adult, and free parking is available.