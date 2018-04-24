Here Are the Three Finalists for the Indian Scout Bobber Build Off Competition
Three amateur bike builders will unveil their creations at Sturgis to compete for a $10,000 grand prize.
Last month, Indian Motorcycle announced a contest called "The Wrench: Scout Bobber Build Off." Most build competitions contain professionals exercising their craft to see which master builder can outdo everyone else with their own custom creation. The Wrench is a little different because all competitors are amateur builders who tinker with motorcycles in their spare time rather than as a profession. Today, the three finalists were announced and they’re each being given a 2018 Indian Scout Bobber and a $10,000 budget to use to customize it.
The competition started with Indian Motorcycle choosing a group of 12 participants based on their applications. The 12 semi-finalists went head-to-head in a fan vote to narrow them down to three based on their sketches of what they would build.
“All three builds will be unveiled on August [5] at the Buffalo Chip during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally,” said an Indian Motorcycle representative in an email to The Drive. “A fan vote will determine the grand prize winner, who will receive $10,000 and be announced 2 weeks following the unveil in Sturgis.”
Finalist Alfredo Juarez is a mechanical engineer for NASA who has been building and fabricating since his college years. Compared to rocket ships, motorcycles probably seem like toys to Juarez. His submission for The Wrench is a simple, yet showy bobber design with a heavily exposed frame, a minimalist solo seat, no fenders, and a front cowl.
Christian Newman is a mining equipment engineer with a lot of technical expertise and access to a huge variety of tools. His Scout Bobber design is old-school-cool with a classic shape, tall handlebars, a king-and-queen seat with a sissy bar, and plenty of chrome. The skinny front tire and fat rear tire add to the classic American cruiser look.
PJ Grakauskas of Ohio is an amateur backyard builder who is the neighborhood go-to for any engine that needs fixing. A project like this has long been a dream for him and Indian is making it a reality. His Scout Bobber design is race-inspired with a full fairing and a striking black and gold paint job with the classic Indian headdress logo on the tank. It finishes off nicely with a cafe seat, mean-looking chrome exhaust, and nice, fat tires.
It will be hard to pick a favorite until these bikes are unveiled in person, but which design do you think is most deserving of the $10,000 grand prize?
