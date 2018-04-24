Here Are the Three Finalists for the Indian Scout Bobber Build Off Competition

Last month, Indian Motorcycle announced a contest called "The Wrench: Scout Bobber Build Off." Most build competitions contain professionals exercising their craft to see which master builder can outdo everyone else with their own custom creation. The Wrench is a little different because all competitors are amateur builders who tinker with motorcycles in their spare time rather than as a profession. Today, the three finalists were announced and they’re each being given a 2018 Indian Scout Bobber and a $10,000 budget to use to customize it.

The competition started with Indian Motorcycle choosing a group of 12 participants based on their applications. The 12 semi-finalists went head-to-head in a fan vote to narrow them down to three based on their sketches of what they would build.

“All three builds will be unveiled on August [5] at the Buffalo Chip during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally,” said an Indian Motorcycle representative in an email to The Drive. “A fan vote will determine the grand prize winner, who will receive $10,000 and be announced 2 weeks following the unveil in Sturgis.”