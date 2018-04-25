Canadian Superbike Series Confirms 2018 Kawasaki Ninja 400 for Amateur Lightweight Competition

Great news for moto-racers competing in Canada this year: The new 2018 Kawasaki Ninja 400 has been approved for competition by the Canadian Superbike Series (CSBK) organizers for the Mopar CSBK Amateur Lightweight Sport Bike class, with restrictions designed to maintain a level playing field for this twin-cylinder motorcycle. Restrictions include the Ninja 400 competing with the stock exhaust header pipe and catalytic converter. An aftermarket slip-on tail pipe is permitted. The restrictions are due to the numerous 300-sized motorcycles also competing.

Additionally, the Kawasaki Ninja 400 will be required to use a provided Dynojet Power Commanderto restrict engine rpms. The Power Commander used must be specified for the CSBK Amateur Lightweight Sport Bike class, as it allows for the CSBK to restrict the maximum engine RPMs available to racers. The initial maximum allowable RPMs (Revolution per Minute of the crankshaft within the engine) will be 9,500.



There is a maximum-permitted post-race rpm-restricted horsepower for the Ninja 400 of 44 horsepower, as measured at the track on the Brooklin Cycle Racing Official Dynojet Dynomometer. Also, there is a minimum post-race weight, with fluid levels unaltered, of at least 325 pounds, which is only slightly higher than the 320 pounds required of most other motorcycles in the class. Many rules, no? It’s only for fairness.

Colin Fraser, President of Professional Motorsports Production, which manages the CSBK, said; “The small-displacement street-bike category is growing quickly so we are aiming to have a workable solution that is as inclusive as possible, and allow the Kawasaki Ninja 400 a place to race on National Lightweight Sport Bike program. We owe a big thank you to Dynojet Research for working with us on this, and for creating a specific Power Commander that facilitates getting the Ninja 400 into the field of many brands and types of motorcycles. We need to communicate that our monitoring the performance of the motorcycles in the Mopar CSBK Amateur Lightweight Sport Bike class is a dynamic process that can evolve throughout the season. "



The CSBK will host an open house Dyno Day at Brooklin Cycle Racing in Pickering, Ontario a week prior to the CSBK races at Shannonville Motorsport Park May 25-27.