The Yamaha XSR700 Is a Shot of Pure, Capable Fun for a Wide Range of Riders

Because this motorcycle likes to come up, buyers need to remain vigilant under hard acceleration in lower gears.

If a surprise comes along while you’re spurring the Yamaha into a sweat, the ABS system works seamlessly and unobtrusively once activated. Stopping comes from a pair of Advics Monoblocks that chomp onto dual 282mm discs in the front and a single 245mm disc in the rear, courtesy of a Nissin unit. Feedback from the brakes is progressive, and even with the ABS active you can achieve lizard-quick stops and lift the rear wheel off the ground by a couple of inches. Aside from ABS, there are no additional riding modes or safety features. The XSR700 is fairly analog in this respect, and from a purist’s perspective it’s refreshing to know that how you pilot the bike results in a riding experience of your own doing instead of soulless zeros and ones.

Downsides:

There are few. This is a fun little bike with a megaton of giggles (“small,” of course, is relative: I'm 6’5,” 220 pounds) but more experienced riders will find the suspension too soft for hardcore performance applications. The front end dives quickly under hard braking, and the rear rebounds a hair too much mid-corner, zapping any and all confidence in pushing the limits. At least the Pirelli Phantom Sportcomp tires make up for some of the suspension issues by providing excellent feedback and grip. Also, the suspension’s softer nature makes the Yamaha perfect for handling the crummy streets of Los Angeles day in and day out.