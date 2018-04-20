Reax Motorcycle Gear Offers Subtle High-Tech Protection

When you think of really technical motorcycle gear that offers top-quality protection, you probably think of something that looks like Iron Man’s armor. If you want the best possible protection on two-wheels, you usually need to buy expensive gear that looks ridiculous in any setting other than sitting on a motorcycle. A new brand called Reax is out to change that.

Casual-looking motorcycle gear is very much in fashion as exemplified by new offerings like the hipster-y Dainese72 line. Reax is offering jackets, pants, and gloves that are premium and technical without looking too technical. Reax is a brand founded by the popular moto gear store and website Revzilla in partnership with its parent company, Comoto. Having sold and reviewed just about every single piece of motorcycle gear available over the past several years, these folks know a thing or two about gear.