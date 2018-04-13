The Polaris Slingshot Is Now Available for Purchase in All 50 States
Hawaii says 'aloha' to the Slingshot.
The Polaris Slingshot recently became legal in Hawaii where it was available via rentals through a program called Polaris Adventures. Now, for the first time, the three-wheeler is available for sale in the Aloha State which makes the Polaris Slingshot available for purchase in all 50 states.
“The unique driving experience of the Polaris Slingshot is perfect for the beautiful island roads of Hawaii,” said a Polaris representative in an email to The Drive. Indeed, the Slingshot would be a great toy for cruising around Hawaii if you want something a little different from a conventional convertible or motorcycle.
The big reason why Polaris has made the Slingshot available for sale in Hawaii is the state’s new “autocycle” classification. Calling the Slingshot an autocycle appropriately puts it in a category different from an automobile or a motorcycle and it means you don’t need a motorcycle endorsement to legally drive it in Hawaii.
“We are thrilled to now offer consumers in every state across the country the opportunity to purchase their very own Slingshot,” said Josh Fulkerson, Slingshot senior director in a press release. “Hawaii is the ideal location to enjoy the Slingshot lifestyle, as the state’s incredible scenery and mild climate make it an ideal place for a fun, open-air driving experience.”
This is just another step forward in the normalization of three-wheelers in terms of legislation. The 50-state availability of the Slingshot could potentially lead to a federal autocycle classification to make things a little easier to figure out for quirky roadsters like this.
