Motorcycle Safety Tips: How to Perform an Emergency Stop 

One incredibly important and life-saving skill on a motorcycle is learning how to properly and effectively bring your bike to a dead stop regardless of your rate of travel. While improper cornering and excessive speed are the most common cause for crashing a motorcycle, improper braking technique is a quick and fast way to find yourself taking a tumble.

Motorcycling is not a passive activity; it requires good technique and consistent practice. Even then, it can still be a risky but the goal is to minimize you being the cause of those problems.

Start with Good Body Posture

Practice in a safe location, perhaps a parking lot or at a local college. Your goal is to bring your motorcycle to a dead stop from 25 miles per hour using both brakes.

Before applying the brakes, you'll want to ensure that you have good posture with a relaxed upper body. Start by squeezing your legs tight against the tank. This action is two-fold. It connects you to the bike and keeps your upper body—specifically your arms and hands—relaxed. This allows you to ease into the motorcycle more smoothly.

Keep your head and eyes forward and locked on the horizon. Though the motorcycle might lurch forward as you apply the brakes, you want to keep your head and eyes up. This will provide you with balance and stability.