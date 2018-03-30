Motorcycle Riding School Review: Cali Superbike School Lives Up to its Stellar Reputation

For anyone who’s ridden a motorcycle—and cares about getting better at it—you’ve probably heard of A Twist of the Wrist: The Motorcycle Roadracers Handbook, by Keith Code, a longrunning motorcycle racing instructor and founder of California Superbike School, which began way back in 1980. California Superbike was also highly recommended to me, and so I was stoked to finally learn from the best.

California Superbike school offers amazing, high performing BMW S1000RR for use, but I opted to ride my own Ducati Hyperstrada 821 in order to learn the basics on my current bike, which I plan to use for future track days. The school teaches four levels and every rider, at every skill level, begins on day one at Level one—and for a good reason.

You have to "get past survival and rider reactions," says Dylan Code, son of Keith and the lead California Superbike instructor. The key to going fast is first about going slow: relaxing and hitting those turns with all the fundamentals in place.

Doing the drills, in other words, is what helps build speed. And the Level 1 handbook makes it quite clear that "crashing ends your day," so overly aggressive riding comes with a high price—plus, there's no aggressive passing allowed, and the teaching staff reserves the right to park anyone, for any reason. The school is structured for safety above all else: if you don't get the fundamentals and visuals down, you won't just get a knee or an elbow down—you'll get everything down, because you will have crashed. So your focus is clear: to get better, "do the drills," as the instructors say.

Off-Track Drill: Steering

Level 1 included one off-track drill for me, a steering exercise where I practiced the all-important counter-steer, and I also did some S-turns up and down a parking lot straight, pushing my handlebars out.

Next, onto the track for drills and instruction from my coach, Gerry Signorelli.

Level 1, Drill 1: Throttle Control