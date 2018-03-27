Carbon Fiber AGV Sportmodular Helmet Arrives in the U.S.

“Generally, modular helmets are really heavy, so this is something we really expect to take off this year,” said Dainese/AGV marketing director Peter Bacon in an interview with The Drive at the IMS Motorcycle Show in Chicago. “If you were to look at other modular helmets, they’re usually a little bit rounder. This one has a very sporty look, very aerodynamic.”

The AGV Sportmodular isn’t innovative just because of its materials. It boasts other impressive features like a panoramic visor with 190 degrees of peripheral view, premium interior materials with a reversible cuff with a hot and cool side for all-season comfort, three major ventilation points hollowed into the shell, and an adjustable integrated rear spoiler for stability, quietness, and riding comfort.

What makes the AGV Sportmodular such a big deal is the fact that it combines the protection of a MotoGP helmet with the practicality of a modular helmet which is popular with the touring crowd. Keep an eye out here on The Drive for a full review of the AGV Sportmodular later this Spring.