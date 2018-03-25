Yamaha Unveils TY-E Electric Trial Bike Concept

This electric off-roader will compete in the FIM Trial-E Cup this summer.

By Eric Brandt
Yamaha Motorsports

As we see electrification make its way into seemingly every mode of transportation as alternatives to traditional internal combustion engines, Yamaha has unveiled a new concept for an off-road motorcycle. It’s the Yamaha TY-E trial bike concept and it will compete in the 2018 FIM Trial-E Cup this July.

Yamaha used the advantages of electric power like powerful low-speed torque and extended acceleration to create a small motorcycle that’s proven to be quite capable off-road as you’ll see in the video below. It’s powered by an AC synchronous electric motor with a lithium-ion battery and the whole bike weighs less than 70 kg (154 lbs).

Normally weight is a drawback for electric cars and motorcycles, but that’s not the case with the Yamaha TY-E. Yamaha incorporated enough lightweight components with a CFRP (carbon fiber reinforced polymer) monocoque frame in order to keep the weight down making for a nimble off-roader.

You can see the Yamaha TY-E compete in the FIM Trial-E Cup at Auton in France July 14-15 and at Comblain au Pont in Belgium July 21-22. It will be ridden by All Japan Trial Championship competitor Kenichi Kuroyama.

There are already a couple manufacturers taking a shot at electric dirt bikes. Hopefully, the TY-E concept is a sign that Yamaha is next in line to bring an electric off-roader to production to give bikes like the KTM Freeride E-XC some healthy competition.

