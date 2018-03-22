You Can Now Drive a Polaris Slingshot Without a Motorcycle License in Mississippi

More and more states are adjusting their regulations towards three-wheelers that aren’t quite cars and aren’t quite motorcycles like the Polaris Slingshot. The newest state to do so is Mississippi which has become the 43rd state in the U.S. where all you need to drive a Slingshot is a regular driver’s license with no motorcycle endorsement necessary.

This was achieved by reclassifying the Slingshot’s driving requirements as an “autocycle.” That means you don’t need a motorcycle endorsement, but you do need to follow the state’s motorcycle helmet laws if you want to drive a Slingshot.

“Since launching in 2014 under rules that generally required owners to maintain a motorcycle endorsement, we have worked hand-in-hand with state lawmakers to showcase the unique attributes of Slingshot which offer a side-by-side driving experience and steering wheel to operate which doesn’t fit into traditional classifications,” said Josh Fulkerson, senior director of the Polaris Slingshot in an email to The Drive. “Today, 43 states allow riders to operate a Slingshot without a motorcycle endorsement – most under an ‘autocycle’ classification within the motorcycle definition – giving riders easier access to this exciting, innovative product and creating an opportunity for dealers to grow their markets.”

This is often something that states are happy to accommodate because if they make it easier to legally drive a Slingshot, they can help grow small businesses within the state like the dealerships that sell them. But what about the remaining states where there are more hurdles for legally driving a Slingshot?

“The list of no-endorsement states has grown exponentially the last 12 months – we hope to add a few more by summer – and we continue to work diligently with lawmakers to reclassify Slingshot operation in those last few remaining states,” said Fulkerson.

We asked if a federal autocycle classification would be advantageous for Polaris and potential Slingshot riders. “With this kind of national consensus, a federal autocycle classification is not as necessary,” said Fulkerson. “Of course, we’re always ready and willing to engage with Congress or NHTSA if the need arises.”

If you want to know what the rules are in your state, Polaris has you covered.