Watch a Motorcyclist Knock Out Two Guys Picking a Fight

We're not sure exactly what caused these guys to go at it, but there's an old saying about messing with someone's vehicle. This particular rider wasted no time between his bike getting kicked and retaliating on the aggressors. Though the motorcyclist may have came out on top this time, excessive use of ignorance could lead to disastrous results on the road.

The short video shows a geared up rider on his Yamaha R1 passing through a crosswalk. A man can be seen kicking the bikes front wheel and repeatedly striking the rider and the motorcycle's plastics after it came to a stop. What proves to be more of a bad decision was to take on the rider while in garb. A motorcyclist's gauntlets are often armorer to protect the rider during an accident, but also produce an effect similar to loading a pair of boxing gloves.

After the rider dismounted and put his kickstand down, both men received the business end of the rider's southpaw and are knocked to the ground. What is concerning is the sound both men make when slumping, as their heads break the fall more than their hands. Head injuries are serious, and no matter the circumstances, I can't help but to feel concerned about the two on the ground.