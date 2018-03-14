Indian Jack Daniel's Edition Scout Bobber Sells Out in Less Than 10 Minutes

A few weeks ago, I was in Lynchburg, Tennessee for the unveiling of the Indian Jack Daniel’s Edition Scout Bobber customized by Brian Klock of Klock Werks Kustom Cycles. I was fortunate enough to take bike No. 7 of the 177 bike production run for a ride. I’m glad I did because it looks like I might not ever get the chance to do so again.

These bikes, which are based on the Jack Daniel’s Fire Brigade, went up for sale on Tuesday, March 13 at 12 p.m. ET and they sold out in less than 10 minutes. This isn't the first time a Jack Daniel's Indian Motorcycle has sold out so fast.

“We’ve enjoyed an outstanding relationship with Jack Daniel’s—two American firsts collaborating to create motorcycles rich with each brand’s heritage. We are ecstatic that the Limited Edition Scout Bobber sold out in less than 10 minutes,” said Steve Menneto, President of Indian Motorcycle in a press release. “As cool as these bikes are, we cannot forget the important message each carries. It’s the primary reason this relationship was formed, and that’s to spread the word that “Bottles & Throttles Don’t Mix.”

If you missed out and you really want this bike, there’s still a chance to get one. There are multiple events where you can enter to win bike number one including Daytona Bike Week which is going on right now, the Fire Department Instructor’s Conference from April 23 through April 28, Sturgis from Aug. 3 through Aug. 12, and the Red Knights Motorcycle Club International Convention from Aug. 16 through Aug. 19.

“Jack Daniel’s and Indian Motorcycle share many of the same values, which is why this partnership has been such a successful collaboration over the last three years,” said Greg Luehrs, Director of Events and Sponsorships for Jack Daniel’s in a press release. “Each year we continue to raise the bar. In 2016, we weren’t sure if we could sell 150 motorcycles. But, we did it in eight hours. This year, these ultra-premium Scout Bobbers modeled after the Jack Daniel’s Fire Brigade were clearly well-received and sold out within the first day.”

If you’re one of the lucky few who successfully ordered this Bobber, congratulations! Enjoy your rare bike when deliveries begin in August.