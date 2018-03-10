You Can Try Out a Polaris Slingshot at the 2018 Daytona Bike Week
Demo rides will be available for the bold three-wheeler.
If you’re not sure how you feel about the quirky Polaris Slingshot open-air roadster, Daytona Bike Week would be a good chance to take one for a spin. The full 2018 lineup of the three-wheeler will be available to test ride at the Daytona International Speedway daily from March 10-17 from 9:00 a.m. EST until 5:00 p.m. “Additionally,” said a Polaris representative in an email to The Drive, “Slingshot will hold premium owner’s events and other exciting interactive opportunities for fans.”
To recap, the Slingshot is a member of the Polaris Motorcycles family, but it’s not your average motorcycle. It’s classified as an “autocycle” because it’s kind of a mix between a car and a bike. Unlike a more traditional trike, the Slingshot has car-like controls. It has a steering wheel rather than handlebars along with pedals and a shifter like you’d find in a car. However, it provides the open-air freedom of a motorcycle.
“We are thrilled to be back at Daytona Bike Week to engage with attendees and spend time with owners,” said Rachael Elia, Slingshot Marketing Manager in a press release. “Our 2018 lineup takes the Slingshot to the next level, and our presence and activations reflect the thrilling experience you achieve when driving the Slingshot for motorcycle and car enthusiasts alike.”
Yeah, we know it’s “Bike Week” and not “Autocycle Week,” but the Polaris Slingshot is a pretty cool thing that should appeal to motorcyclists. Motorcycles are all about having fun on two wheels, so what’s wrong with adding one more of 'em?
