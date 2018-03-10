The New Royal Enfield Thunderbird X is Another Beautiful Bike We Can't Have in the U.S.

As you can probably tell by the look and by the name, the Thunderbird X is a cruiser with a heavy American influence. That makes it kind of mysterious why the bike isn’t coming to our shores. It would be a direct competitor to other small-medium sized cruisers like the single-cylinder Honda Rebel .

The Thunderbird X is based on the existing Thunderbird (non-X) which also isn’t available in the States. That bike is a more traditional looking cruiser while the new Thunderbird X is “an urban-geared rendition of the machine,” according to the RE website. The idea is to have a factory custom look so you can buy a bike straight from the dealer that looks how you would want a Thunderbird to look when you’re done customizing it.

The style of the Royal Enfield Thunderbird X is nothing short of stunning. This standard cruiser has an aesthetic that’s all blacked-out with the exception of the fuel tank and corresponding trim in the alloy wheels as well as the letter “X” on the side panels. It’s available in four vibrant colors, all of which contrast the black frame, engine, seat, fenders, and exhaust beautifully. The 350cc model is available in Whimsical White or Roving Red and you can get the 500cc model in Getaway Orange or Drifter Blue. Don’t even waste your time trying to pick a favorite, each one is somehow the best color.