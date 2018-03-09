Royal Enfield Celebrated International Women's Day With a New Video
Watch these women tell their stories of why they love motorcycles.
Royal Enfield celebrated International Women’s Day March 8 with a video putting the spotlight on some female motorcyclists. In the minute-long video below posted on Facebook by WIMA India, the Indian chapter of the Women’s International Motorcycle Association (started in the U.S. in the 1950s), we see women tell their stories about how they got into riding and why they love it, particularly their Royal Enfields.
It’s interesting that the reasons noted by these women for why they love riding are pretty much the same as everyone else’s reasons. They love the freedom associated with riding, they love the bikes themselves, and they just love the way their bikes make them feel. “Once the visor is down, everyone is a rider,” as the caption of the video states.
