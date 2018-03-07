Royal Enfield Himalayan Officially Launches in North America

The Himalayan is built on a tough half-duplex split cradle frame riding on telescopic 41 millimeter front forks with 200 millimeters of travel. This is the first Royal Enfield ever with monoshocks rear suspension giving the rear wheel 180 millimeters of travel.

It’s powered by a 411cc air-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder SOHC engine. It’s good for 24.5 horsepower and 23.6 pound-feet of torque which doesn’t sound like much, but the bike’s curb weight is only 421 pounds so the engine’s modest output should be sufficient.

It’s not often that we see single-cylinder bikes designed for long adventures, but that’s another thing that sets the Himalayan apart from anything else available in the States. It has an impressive 250-mile range thanks to a four-gallon fuel tank. The upright riding position and tall windshield make it easy on the rider reducing fatigue on long voyages.

Whether you’re hitting the trails, commuting, or doing some light touring, the Royal Enfield Himalayan promises to be quite the versatile companion. If you want one bike that serves multiple purposes and you don’t want to spend a fortune, look for the rugged Himalayan to start popping up in showrooms next month.